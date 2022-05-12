Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Downgraded by Piper Sandler

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $96.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $157.00. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.21% from the company’s previous close.

ZM has been the subject of several other reports. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Benchmark raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $280.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, FBN Securities cut their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $325.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.48.

ZM opened at $84.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of -0.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.48. Zoom Video Communications has a 52-week low of $84.17 and a 52-week high of $406.48.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 33.54% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.69, for a total transaction of $251,972.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $651,822.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.57, for a total transaction of $968,619.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,830 shares of company stock valued at $7,010,203. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 5.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,111,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,428,622,000 after buying an additional 726,667 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 22.8% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,242,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,562,000 after buying an additional 973,841 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,767,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,867,000 after buying an additional 83,580 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 26.3% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,632,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,739,000 after buying an additional 963,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 93.6% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,400,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,882,000 after buying an additional 2,127,054 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

