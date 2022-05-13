$0.07 EPS Expected for CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Get Rating) to announce $0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CCC Intelligent Solutions’ earnings. CCC Intelligent Solutions posted earnings of $17.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 99.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CCC Intelligent Solutions will report full-year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.32. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CCC Intelligent Solutions.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $187.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.84 million. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a negative return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 32.32%.

CCCS has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CCC Intelligent Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.40.

Shares of NYSE CCCS opened at $7.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.10. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a 12 month low of $7.41 and a 12 month high of $13.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.82.

In related news, Director Eric Wei sold 17,506,195 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.28, for a total value of $162,457,489.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,238,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,457,400.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 6.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $289,000. Glenview Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,287,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,310,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $297,000. 92.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. It SaaS platform digitizes mission-critical AI-enabled workflows, facilitates commerce, and connects businesses across the insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufactures, financial institution, and others.

