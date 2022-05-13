-$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) This Quarter

Posted by on May 13th, 2022

Wall Street brokerages expect Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTXGet Rating) to announce ($0.11) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Leap Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the lowest is ($0.13). Leap Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.12) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Leap Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.41). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.39). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Leap Therapeutics.

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTXGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.38 million. Leap Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 55.42% and a negative net margin of 2,705.80%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Leap Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LPTX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Leap Therapeutics by 4.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,256,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,699,000 after buying an additional 137,159 shares during the period. M28 Capital Management LP raised its stake in Leap Therapeutics by 166.4% in the first quarter. M28 Capital Management LP now owns 2,664,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,663,000 after buying an additional 1,664,400 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Leap Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $38,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,198,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 14,079 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $26,000. 48.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ LPTX traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.31. The company had a trading volume of 2,016,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,231,067. Leap Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.92 and a one year high of $4.17. The company has a market cap of $115.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.59 and its 200-day moving average is $2.16.

Leap Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in multiple ongoing clinical trials for treating esophagogastric, hepatobiliary, gynecologic, and prostate cancers.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Leap Therapeutics (LPTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX)

Receive News & Ratings for Leap Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leap Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.