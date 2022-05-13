-$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX – Get Rating) to announce ($0.11) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Leap Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the lowest is ($0.13). Leap Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.12) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Leap Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.41). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.39). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Leap Therapeutics.

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.38 million. Leap Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 55.42% and a negative net margin of 2,705.80%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Leap Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LPTX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Leap Therapeutics by 4.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,256,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,699,000 after buying an additional 137,159 shares during the period. M28 Capital Management LP raised its stake in Leap Therapeutics by 166.4% in the first quarter. M28 Capital Management LP now owns 2,664,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,663,000 after buying an additional 1,664,400 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Leap Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $38,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,198,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 14,079 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $26,000. 48.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ LPTX traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.31. The company had a trading volume of 2,016,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,231,067. Leap Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.92 and a one year high of $4.17. The company has a market cap of $115.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.59 and its 200-day moving average is $2.16.

Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in multiple ongoing clinical trials for treating esophagogastric, hepatobiliary, gynecologic, and prostate cancers.

