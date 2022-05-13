-$0.12 EPS Expected for Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY – Get Rating) will announce ($0.12) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Oncolytics Biotech’s earnings. Oncolytics Biotech reported earnings of ($0.11) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oncolytics Biotech will report full-year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.26). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Oncolytics Biotech.

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Oncolytics Biotech from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Oncolytics Biotech from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Oncolytics Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Leede Jones Gab reissued a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a report on Friday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Oncolytics Biotech presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.06.

NASDAQ:ONCY traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.12. The company had a trading volume of 64,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,777. Oncolytics Biotech has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $3.21. The firm has a market cap of $64.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 2.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.66.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 25,578 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Oncolytics Biotech by 35.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 13,431 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Oncolytics Biotech by 461.2% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 95,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 78,347 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 33.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 9,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 41.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 10,114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product is pelareorep, an intravenously delivered immunotherapeutic agent for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies.

