-$0.18 EPS Expected for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.18). Spectrum Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.25) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.50). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to $0.02. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.05). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.36) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SPPI shares. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 1st. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.42.

Shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.77. The stock had a trading volume of 107,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,864,428. The firm has a market cap of $137.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 2.23. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $4.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.99 and its 200 day moving average is $1.21.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 5,166.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,894,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,756,000 after buying an additional 6,763,746 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 3,736.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,984,198 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906,421 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 632.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,916,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,705,000 after acquiring an additional 2,518,287 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 105.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,510,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $1,232,000. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company's products under development include Eflapegrastim, a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating factor for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations; and Anti-CD20-IFNa, an antibody-interferon fusion molecule directed against CD20 that is in Phase I development for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

