-$0.20 EPS Expected for Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.20) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Allena Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Allena Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.21) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Allena Pharmaceuticals.
Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05.
ALNA stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.13. The company had a trading volume of 249,649,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,485,323. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.49. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.07 and a 12-month high of $1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $11.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.97.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 1,407.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35,186 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $49,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 83.9% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 91,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 41,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Allena Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.52% of the company’s stock.
Allena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is ALLN-346, a novel and urate degrading enzyme for patients with hyperuricemia and gout in the setting of advanced chronic kidney disease.
