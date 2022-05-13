-$0.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.22) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Alignment Healthcare’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.28). Alignment Healthcare reported earnings per share of ($0.25) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Alignment Healthcare will report full-year earnings of ($0.98) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.13) to ($0.44). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.85) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.19) to ($0.34). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Alignment Healthcare.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 55.35% and a negative net margin of 14.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ALHC. SVB Leerink began coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Alignment Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alignment Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.89.

Shares of Alignment Healthcare stock opened at $8.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 2.54. Alignment Healthcare has a twelve month low of $6.14 and a twelve month high of $27.92.

In other Alignment Healthcare news, CEO John E. Kao sold 26,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total transaction of $294,771.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 4,944 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total value of $55,273.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,908 shares of company stock valued at $401,451 over the last three months.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALHC. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 156.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 104.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, and Nevada.

