-$0.33 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Ocuphire Pharma’s earnings. Ocuphire Pharma posted earnings per share of ($0.47) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ocuphire Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($1.39) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.44) to ($1.34). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.41) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ocuphire Pharma.

Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.06).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OCUP. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Ocuphire Pharma in a report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ocuphire Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

Shares of Ocuphire Pharma stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.14. 734 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,220. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.41. Ocuphire Pharma has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $7.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 0.32.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Ocuphire Pharma by 121.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 7,504 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Ocuphire Pharma during the first quarter worth $68,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Ocuphire Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Ocuphire Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ocuphire Pharma during the first quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of refractive and retinal eye disorders. Its lead product candidate is Nyxol eye drops, a once-daily preservative-free eye drop formulation of phentolamine mesylate, which is in Phase III clinical trial for dim light or night vision disturbances; and Phase 2b clinical trial for pharmacologically induced mydriasis, as well as that has completed Phase 2 VEGA-1 trial for presbyopia.

