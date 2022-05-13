$0.36 EPS Expected for i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) will post $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for i3 Verticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the highest is $0.37. i3 Verticals reported earnings per share of $0.26 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 34.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that i3 Verticals will report full-year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.49. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.73. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow i3 Verticals.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.26. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 8.01% and a negative net margin of 4.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on IIIV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised i3 Verticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on i3 Verticals from $24.50 to $26.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. BTIG Research cut their target price on i3 Verticals from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised i3 Verticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.90.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in i3 Verticals in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in i3 Verticals by 177.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in i3 Verticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in i3 Verticals by 215.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in i3 Verticals by 111.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the period. 65.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IIIV traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.79. The company had a trading volume of 3,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,333. i3 Verticals has a 12-month low of $17.80 and a 12-month high of $32.97. The stock has a market cap of $767.94 million, a PE ratio of -38.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.49 and its 200 day moving average is $24.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments. The company offers payment processing services that enables clients to accept electronic payments, facilitating the exchange of funds and transaction data between clients, financial institutions, and payment networks.

