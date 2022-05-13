$0.45 Earnings Per Share Expected for Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.45 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Plymouth Industrial REIT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.46. Plymouth Industrial REIT reported earnings per share of $0.41 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plymouth Industrial REIT will report full year earnings of $1.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $1.84. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $1.93. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Plymouth Industrial REIT.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PLYM shares. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.29.

Shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT stock traded up $0.83 on Friday, reaching $21.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,737. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.49. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 52-week low of $18.56 and a 52-week high of $32.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Plymouth Industrial REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is -96.70%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 177,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,035,000 after acquiring an additional 17,740 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,063,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,016,000 after purchasing an additional 208,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Plymouth Industrial REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,740,000. 86.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

