-$0.74 Earnings Per Share Expected for Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR – Get Rating) to post ($0.74) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Oncorus’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.76) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.72). Oncorus reported earnings of ($0.60) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oncorus will report full-year earnings of ($2.66) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.94) to ($2.21). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.98) to ($2.13). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Oncorus.

Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.08.

A number of research firms have commented on ONCR. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on shares of Oncorus from $20.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Oncorus in a report on Monday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oncorus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Oncorus stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,023. The firm has a market cap of $31.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 4.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.00. Oncorus has a twelve month low of $1.03 and a twelve month high of $17.79.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deep Track Capital LP bought a new stake in Oncorus in the fourth quarter worth about $3,162,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Oncorus by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,354,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,135,000 after acquiring an additional 248,560 shares in the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Oncorus during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,794,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Oncorus by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 296,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after buying an additional 74,870 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Oncorus by 697.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 67,511 shares during the period. 84.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oncorus, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing viral immunotherapies for cancer patients. The company's lead product candidate is ONCR-177, an intratumorally administered viral immunotherapy based on its oncolytic herpes simplex virus type 1 platform, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating various cancers.

