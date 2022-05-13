-$0.78 Earnings Per Share Expected for Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO – Get Rating) will post ($0.74) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vapotherm’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.72) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.75). Vapotherm reported earnings per share of ($0.67) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vapotherm will report full-year earnings of ($2.85) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.09) to ($2.60). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.06) to ($1.99). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Vapotherm.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $21.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.03 million. Vapotherm had a negative return on equity of 97.73% and a negative net margin of 70.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VAPO. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $12.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Vapotherm from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $12.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on Vapotherm from $37.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.05.

In other news, Director James W. Liken bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.98 per share, for a total transaction of $29,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 134,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,446.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vapotherm in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vapotherm by 211.6% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Vapotherm by 362.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 3,260 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Vapotherm by 40.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vapotherm during the 1st quarter worth about $151,000. 69.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VAPO stock opened at $3.44 on Tuesday. Vapotherm has a 1-year low of $2.82 and a 1-year high of $31.87. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $91.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of -0.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.95.

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary high velocity therapy products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress in the United States and internationally. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

