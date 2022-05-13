$1.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) to post earnings of $1.15 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for EnerSys’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.16 and the lowest is $1.13. EnerSys posted earnings per share of $1.30 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that EnerSys will report full-year earnings of $4.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $4.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.22 to $5.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow EnerSys.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $844.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.60 million. EnerSys had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 12.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ENS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EnerSys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EnerSys in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EnerSys presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.33.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 8.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 35.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,559,000 after acquiring an additional 12,406 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 12.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 1.7% in the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 113,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 1.7% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

ENS traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $61.47. 370,528 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,505. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.93 and its 200 day moving average is $74.77. EnerSys has a 52 week low of $59.92 and a 52 week high of $100.23.

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

