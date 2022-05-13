$1.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) will report earnings of $1.18 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Equinor ASA’s earnings. Equinor ASA posted earnings of $0.49 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 140.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Equinor ASA will report full-year earnings of $5.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $5.72. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.08 to $4.14. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Equinor ASA.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.14. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 35.64% and a net margin of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share.

EQNR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Equinor ASA from $27.37 to $35.66 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. UBS Group increased their target price on Equinor ASA from 315.00 to 330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. HSBC upgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America upgraded Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $320.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equinor ASA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.22.

Shares of EQNR stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.03. The company had a trading volume of 146,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,263,174. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.51. Equinor ASA has a twelve month low of $18.44 and a twelve month high of $39.15. The company has a market capitalization of $110.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This is an increase from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.73%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 33,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 22,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 65,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 5.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equinor ASA Company Profile (Get Rating)

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

