$1.52 Earnings Per Share Expected for AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) will announce $1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for AXIS Capital’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.09 and the highest is $2.01. AXIS Capital posted earnings per share of $2.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 24%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AXIS Capital will report full year earnings of $6.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $6.45. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.60 to $7.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow AXIS Capital.

Get AXIS Capital alerts:

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.44. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. AXIS Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Shares of NYSE AXS traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.47. 4,515 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 783,392. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. AXIS Capital has a 12 month low of $44.49 and a 12 month high of $61.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.92%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in AXIS Capital by 447.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in AXIS Capital during the 1st quarter worth $93,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in AXIS Capital during the 1st quarter worth $135,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in AXIS Capital during the 4th quarter worth $155,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in AXIS Capital by 1,488.4% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

About AXIS Capital (Get Rating)

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AXIS Capital (AXS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AXIS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXIS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.