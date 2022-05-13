$1.66 EPS Expected for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) will announce $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Digital Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.61 and the highest is $1.75. Digital Realty Trust posted earnings per share of $1.54 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $6.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.82 to $7.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $7.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.29 to $7.55. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Digital Realty Trust.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($1.40). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 31.28% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have commented on DLR. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Cowen decreased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $162.00 to $149.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.21.

DLR traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $127.11. 1,470,059 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,601,443. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $141.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $36.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.29. Digital Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $125.11 and a 1 year high of $178.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Digital Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.25%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renasant Bank bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $358,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 384,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,840,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,509,000 after buying an additional 3,142 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $781,000. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 2,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. 98.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Digital Realty Trust (Get Rating)

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

