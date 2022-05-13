$1.88 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $1.88 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Cambridge Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.92 and the lowest is $1.83. Cambridge Bancorp reported earnings of $1.98 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cambridge Bancorp will report full year earnings of $7.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.55 to $8.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $8.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.80 to $9.05. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cambridge Bancorp.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.08. Cambridge Bancorp had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 12.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on CATC. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Cambridge Bancorp from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cambridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

NASDAQ:CATC opened at $82.18 on Tuesday. Cambridge Bancorp has a 12 month low of $78.39 and a 12 month high of $97.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $575.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th. Cambridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.51%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Cambridge Bancorp by 2.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 56.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the bank’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 6.0% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 7,012 shares of the bank’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 8.5% in the first quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 24,320 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 18.9% in the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 112,351 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,550,000 after purchasing an additional 17,879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.84% of the company’s stock.

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, trust, and individual retirement accounts; and time and demand deposits, and certificates of deposit.

