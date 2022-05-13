1,217 Shares in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Acquired by Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 12.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 786,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,626,000 after buying an additional 87,977 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 6,355,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,163,000 after purchasing an additional 59,566 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $1,197,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 33.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 245,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,512,000 after purchasing an additional 61,724 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $290,000.

PEB stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.03. The company had a trading volume of 7,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,745,771. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 1-year low of $19.35 and a 1-year high of $26.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust ( NYSE:PEB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.75). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 5.16% and a negative net margin of 18.05%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is -2.40%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PEB. StockNews.com began coverage on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

