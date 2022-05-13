1,247,500 Shares in SILVERspac Inc. (NASDAQ:SLVR) Acquired by Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SILVERspac Inc. (NASDAQ:SLVR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,247,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,063,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd owned about 17.36% of SILVERspac as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLVR. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in SILVERspac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,063,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SILVERspac in the fourth quarter valued at $9,067,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of SILVERspac in the fourth quarter valued at $977,000.

Get SILVERspac alerts:

Shares of SLVR stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $9.68. The stock had a trading volume of 354 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,773. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.67. SILVERspac Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.71 and a 52-week high of $10.89.

SILVERspac Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to concentrate on identifying businesses that provide technology and innovation solutions to the real estate and financial services industries, as well as concentrate on identifying enterprise technology companies that sell into the real estate and financial services sectors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SILVERspac Inc. (NASDAQ:SLVR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SILVERspac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SILVERspac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.