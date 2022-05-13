13,210 Shares in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Bought by Lee Capital Holdings LLC

Lee Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 13,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,012,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 3.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 835,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,955,000 after acquiring an additional 29,718 shares during the period. Capitolis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign in the third quarter valued at about $16,061,000. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign in the fourth quarter valued at about $402,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 111.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 97,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,914,000 after acquiring an additional 51,513 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,203,000. Institutional investors own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total transaction of $1,376,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 3,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total transaction of $434,635.32. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 230,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,393,689.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DOCU shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of DocuSign from $121.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of DocuSign from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $82.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DocuSign presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.12.

DocuSign stock traded up $10.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.22. The stock had a trading volume of 227,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,832,790. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -226.66 and a beta of 1.05. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.84 and a 12-month high of $314.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.48.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.10). DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 12.39% and a negative net margin of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $580.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

