135,110 Shares in Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Bought by Old West Investment Management LLC

Old West Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 135,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,026,000. Limoneira accounts for approximately 1.0% of Old West Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Limoneira by 0.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 248,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Limoneira by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 111,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 103,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after buying an additional 8,536 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Limoneira by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 62,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 14,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Limoneira by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 54,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. 47.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LMNR traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.01. The stock had a trading volume of 819 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,556. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Limoneira has a fifty-two week low of $10.44 and a fifty-two week high of $20.74.

Limoneira ( NASDAQ:LMNR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.11). Limoneira had a negative return on equity of 2.84% and a negative net margin of 3.44%. The firm had revenue of $39.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Limoneira will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 4th. Limoneira’s payout ratio is currently -83.33%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LMNR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Limoneira in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Limoneira from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on Limoneira from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Limoneira from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th.

In related news, Director Jose De Jesus Loza acquired 21,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.80 per share, with a total value of $272,640.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, pistachios, and wine grapes.

