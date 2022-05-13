$17.17 Billion in Sales Expected for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) will announce sales of $17.17 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for ConocoPhillips’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $15.56 billion and the highest is $21.55 billion. ConocoPhillips reported sales of $10.21 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 68.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will report full-year sales of $70.07 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $65.75 billion to $82.28 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $63.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $57.58 billion to $73.63 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ConocoPhillips.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $96.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.79.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock traded up $3.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.96. 303,064 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,190,251. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $51.41 and a 12 month high of $107.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $133.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 23.51%.

In other news, VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $562,647.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total transaction of $1,959,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 1,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 378 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

