17,435 Shares in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Purchased by Prosperity Consulting Group LLC

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,000. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,185.0% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,519,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,386,000 after purchasing an additional 8,384,412 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 11,028,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,612 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,973,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,239,000 after purchasing an additional 817,972 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,520,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,525,000 after purchasing an additional 642,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,637,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,048,000 after acquiring an additional 585,613 shares during the period.

SCHD traded up $0.77 on Friday, hitting $76.23. 50,290 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,617,809. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.50 and a fifty-two week high of $82.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.41.

