1,786 Shares in Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM) Bought by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Sylvamo in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sylvamo during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sylvamo during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Sylvamo during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sylvamo during the third quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,132,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $143,587,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,614,358 shares in the company, valued at $160,348,940.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SLVM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Sylvamo in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Sylvamo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sylvamo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th.

SLVM opened at $44.54 on Friday. Sylvamo Co. has a 1 year low of $23.10 and a 1 year high of $45.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.32.

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.13.

Sylvamo Corporation produces and supplies printing paper in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company offers uncoated freesheet for paper products, such as cutsize and offset paper; and markets pulp, aseptic, and liquid packaging board, as well as coated unbleached kraft papers. It also produces hardwood pulp, including bleached hardwood kraft and bleached eucalyptus kraft; bleached softwood kraft; and bleached chemi-thermomechanical pulp.

