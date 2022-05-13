181 Shares in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Bought by CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd.

CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 181 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COIN. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Coinbase Global by 222.9% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 113 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in Coinbase Global by 182.2% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 127 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in Coinbase Global by 504.8% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 39.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

In other news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,207 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.87, for a total transaction of $209,861.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COIN. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Coinbase Global from $377.00 to $314.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Coinbase Global from $275.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Coinbase Global from $360.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Coinbase Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.89.

Coinbase Global stock traded up $9.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.95. 1,124,577 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,966,727. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $153.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $14.91 billion and a PE ratio of 7.33. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a one year low of $40.83 and a one year high of $368.90.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($1.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($2.72). Coinbase Global had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 44.42%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.05 earnings per share. Coinbase Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coinbase Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.