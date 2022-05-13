18,189 Shares in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Bought by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden acquired a new position in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,371,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Regency Centers in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Regency Centers in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Regency Centers in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Regency Centers by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Regency Centers by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Regency Centers stock opened at $65.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.00. Regency Centers Co. has a 12-month low of $61.48 and a 12-month high of $78.78.

Regency Centers ( NASDAQ:REG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.69. Regency Centers had a net margin of 39.83% and a return on equity of 7.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.93%.

In other news, Director Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 4,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.81, for a total value of $302,277.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

REG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $73.00 to $67.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Compass Point dropped their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.27.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

