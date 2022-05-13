1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. 1stdibs.Com updated its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ DIBS traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.74. 3,472 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,315. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.70. 1stdibs.Com has a 52-week low of $5.15 and a 52-week high of $35.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.35 million and a PE ratio of -5.81.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in 1stdibs.Com by 141.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 877,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,013,000 after buying an additional 514,489 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in 1stdibs.Com by 531.7% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 123,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 103,570 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in 1stdibs.Com by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 45,121 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in 1stdibs.Com by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 95,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 27,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in 1stdibs.Com by 211.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 89,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 60,811 shares in the last quarter. 51.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DIBS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of 1stdibs.Com from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James downgraded 1stdibs.Com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised 1stdibs.Com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on 1stdibs.Com from $21.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company offers online marketplace that enables commerce between sellers and buyers; and Design Manager, an online platform that provides software solution to interior designers.

