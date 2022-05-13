$2.63 Billion in Sales Expected for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) to post $2.63 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.48 billion to $2.86 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods posted sales of $2.92 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will report full year sales of $12.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.82 billion to $12.34 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $12.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.12 billion to $12.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover DICK’S Sporting Goods.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 60.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.43 EPS.

DKS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $165.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $147.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.11.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, EVP Donald J. Germano sold 54,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.68, for a total transaction of $5,403,652.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,097,693.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Donald J. Germano sold 23,961 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total transaction of $2,643,617.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 190,886 shares of company stock worth $20,211,002 over the last three months. Insiders own 30.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 62.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 264 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 4.0% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,217 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,849 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 21,520 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

DKS traded up $2.62 on Friday, hitting $89.45. 2,617,517 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,719,001. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.60. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 12 month low of $82.81 and a 12 month high of $147.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a $0.488 dividend. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.05%.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

