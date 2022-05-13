$2.65 Billion in Sales Expected for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) will report $2.65 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for American Tower’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.61 billion to $2.69 billion. American Tower posted sales of $2.30 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that American Tower will report full year sales of $10.66 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.61 billion to $10.73 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $11.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.09 billion to $11.41 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow American Tower.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 26.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AMT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of American Tower from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $288.92.

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $6,855,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,398 shares in the company, valued at $14,147,460. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 140.0% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMT traded up $4.65 on Tuesday, reaching $230.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,700,136. American Tower has a twelve month low of $220.00 and a twelve month high of $303.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $105.01 billion, a PE ratio of 39.01, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $246.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $255.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 13th were issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.89%.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

