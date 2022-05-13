2,000 Shares in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Acquired by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 108.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 215.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 135.1% during the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 72.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $99.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.13. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.59 and a 1-year high of $197.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $124.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.98.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.22%.

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $145.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $161.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $138.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.78.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

