2,082 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Bought by WealthShield Partners LLC

WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $610,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4,200.0% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 40.7% during the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000.

NYSEARCA IWO opened at $210.41 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $267.53. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $199.13 and a 1-year high of $329.88.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

