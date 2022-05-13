23,184 Shares in Direxion Daily Retail Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:RETL) Bought by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Retail Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:RETL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 23,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.58% of Direxion Daily Retail Bull 3X Shares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RETL. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Retail Bull 3X Shares in the third quarter valued at $7,571,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Direxion Daily Retail Bull 3X Shares by 370.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Retail Bull 3X Shares in the third quarter valued at $62,000.

RETL stock opened at $11.74 on Friday. Direxion Daily Retail Bull 3X Shares has a 1 year low of $10.43 and a 1 year high of $56.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.86.

Direxion Daily Retail Bull 3x Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Retail Bull 2x Shares, seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 300% of the performance of the Russell 1000 Retail Index. The Retail Index is an index comprised of companies that sell to consumers those discretionary products supplied by manufacturers.

