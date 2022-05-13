25,620 Shares in NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUAG) Bought by Paradigm Financial Partners LLC

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUAG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC owned about 0.17% of NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 47.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.1% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 109.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 9,065 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $776,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 40,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 3,787 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA NUAG opened at $21.83 on Friday. NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.55 and a twelve month high of $25.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.67.

