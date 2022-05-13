25,950 Shares in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Bought by Confluence Wealth Services Inc.

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,244,000. Procter & Gamble comprises 1.4% of Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PG. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 33.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,748,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,090,000 after purchasing an additional 3,467,039 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,500,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,655,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632,893 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 76.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,691,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,612 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 533.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. now owns 1,632,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,124 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,193,000. Institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Shares of PG traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $151.99. The stock had a trading volume of 9,306,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,247,171. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.99. The firm has a market cap of $364.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.39. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $131.94 and a twelve month high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 63.70%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.47.

In other Procter & Gamble news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 12,953 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total value of $1,988,415.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Carolyn M. Tastad sold 3,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total transaction of $572,592.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,515 shares of company stock valued at $20,862,606 over the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.