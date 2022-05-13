2,698 Shares in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Bought by Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,698 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in JD.com by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 750 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC grew its holdings in JD.com by 0.5% during the third quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 30,297 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in JD.com by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,554 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in JD.com by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 8,135 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in JD.com by 2.1% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,954 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. 31.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JD stock traded up $3.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.85. 217,863 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,391,553. JD.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.56 and a 52-week high of $92.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.63 and a 200-day moving average of $69.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.08 and a beta of 0.57.

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The information services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). JD.com had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $275.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th.

Several brokerages have recently commented on JD. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on JD.com from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on JD.com in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC lowered their price objective on JD.com from $100.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on JD.com from $98.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded JD.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.87.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

