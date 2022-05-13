2,728 Shares in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Purchased by CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd.

CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BMY stock traded up $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $76.30. 14,434,118 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,057,991. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.11. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $53.22 and a twelve month high of $78.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.49.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 48.37% and a net margin of 13.31%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 76.60%.

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $2,010,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 74,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.25, for a total transaction of $5,163,210.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 165,668 shares of company stock valued at $11,459,888 in the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BMY shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.33.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

