2,943 Shares in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Bought by CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd.

CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Ventas in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 135.1% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ventas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Ventas alerts:

VTR stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $53.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,481,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,417,694. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Ventas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.44 and a 12 month high of $64.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.31.

Ventas ( NYSE:VTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Ventas had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 1.35%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 461.55%.

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 17,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $1,087,326.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 69,602 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total value of $4,412,766.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,802 shares of company stock valued at $7,447,849 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Ventas in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ventas from $56.50 to $61.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ventas in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ventas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.97.

About Ventas (Get Rating)

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.