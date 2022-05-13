360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “360 DigiTech Inc. provides data driven, technology empowered digital platform. 360 DigiTech Inc., formerly knonw as 360 Finance Inc., is based in SHANGHAI, China. “

Separately, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of 360 DigiTech from $35.15 to $26.78 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.70.

Shares of QFIN stock opened at $12.74 on Tuesday. 360 DigiTech has a 12 month low of $11.15 and a 12 month high of $45.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.11. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.61.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.11. 360 DigiTech had a return on equity of 43.82% and a net margin of 34.73%. The company had revenue of $693.92 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that 360 DigiTech will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.16%. 360 DigiTech’s payout ratio is 17.92%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QFIN. Yunqi Capital Ltd bought a new position in 360 DigiTech in the fourth quarter worth $77,003,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in 360 DigiTech by 37.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,910,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,018,000 after purchasing an additional 3,259,304 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in 360 DigiTech in the fourth quarter worth $50,984,000. TT International Asset Management LTD lifted its position in 360 DigiTech by 36.5% in the third quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 7,922,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119,440 shares during the period. Finally, Aspex Management HK Ltd lifted its position in 360 DigiTech by 20.6% in the first quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 10,956,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871,646 shares during the period. 48.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

360 DigiTech Company Profile

360 DigiTech, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates financial technology platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. The company provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institution partners enabling financial institution partners to conduct customer acquisition, initial credit screening, advanced risk assessment, collection, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.

