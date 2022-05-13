3,624 Shares in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Bought by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden bought a new position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,276,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ESS. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1,471.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

ESS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered Essex Property Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $367.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Essex Property Trust from $420.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Essex Property Trust from $378.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Essex Property Trust from $363.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $358.13.

ESS opened at $292.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $337.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $337.77. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $280.86 and a 1-year high of $363.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.74.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by ($2.23). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 26.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 13.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 145.70%.

In other news, COO Angela L. Kleiman sold 6,309 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.21, for a total transaction of $2,234,710.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 12,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.19, for a total value of $4,236,373.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

