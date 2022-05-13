3,749 Shares in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Acquired by Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,749 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EA. Commerce Bank boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 9,980 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,858 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 72,054 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $10,248,000 after purchasing an additional 15,793 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 98,605 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $14,027,000 after purchasing an additional 13,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,480 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ EA traded up $2.16 on Friday, reaching $123.11. The stock had a trading volume of 18,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,405,222. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.24 and a 12-month high of $148.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $123.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.53.

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The game software company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This is an increase from Electronic Arts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 24.64%.

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.75, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,517 shares in the company, valued at $2,317,643.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.75, for a total transaction of $133,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,700 shares of company stock valued at $5,647,859. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on EA shares. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $172.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on Electronic Arts from $158.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $183.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $151.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.54.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

