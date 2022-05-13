3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DDD. B. Riley reduced their target price on 3D Systems from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on 3D Systems from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America decreased their target price on 3D Systems from $23.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on 3D Systems from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on 3D Systems from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, 3D Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.43.

Get 3D Systems alerts:

3D Systems stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.60. 2,763,706 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,855,697. The company has a quick ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. 3D Systems has a 12 month low of $8.78 and a 12 month high of $41.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.38.

3D Systems ( NYSE:DDD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. 3D Systems had a net margin of 52.31% and a negative return on equity of 0.56%. The business had revenue of $133.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. 3D Systems’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that 3D Systems will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other 3D Systems news, Director Malissia Clinton sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total value of $70,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 5,863 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total transaction of $94,570.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,838 shares of company stock worth $328,804. 3.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DDD. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 83.9% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,654,231 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $79,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666,740 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 83.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,651,342 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $78,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662,200 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in 3D Systems by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,550,443 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $119,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538,274 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in 3D Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $19,997,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 4,615.9% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 700,551 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $11,685,000 after acquiring an additional 685,696 shares in the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3D Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 3D Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3D Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.