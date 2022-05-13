3DX Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DDDX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

3DX Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DDDX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 98.3% from the April 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 296,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

DDDX traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.04. The company had a trading volume of 31,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,163. 3DX Industries has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.12.

About 3DX Industries

3DX Industries, Inc manufactures and sells consumer and corporate products using an additive manufacturing method through 3D metal printing technology, and conventional precision manufacturing processes. The company was formerly known as Amarok Resources, Inc and changed its name to 3DX Industries, Inc in November 2013.

