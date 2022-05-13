3i Group (LON:III) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

3i Group (LON:III – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,840 ($22.69) target price on shares of 3i Group in a research note on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of 3i Group in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,444 ($17.80) target price on shares of 3i Group in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 380 ($4.68) target price on shares of 3i Group in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,288.80 ($15.89).

Shares of LON:III opened at GBX 1,303 ($16.06) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,318.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,361.45. The firm has a market cap of £12.68 billion and a PE ratio of 4.40. 3i Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1,071 ($13.20) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,507.50 ($18.59).

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

