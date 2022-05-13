3i Group Plc (LON:III) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 27.25 Per Share

3i Group Plc (LON:III – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 27.25 ($0.34) per share on Friday, July 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This is an increase from 3i Group’s previous dividend of $19.25. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

III opened at GBX 1,302.50 ($16.06) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.87. The company has a market cap of £12.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,318.43 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,361.45. 3i Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1,071 ($13.20) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,507.50 ($18.59).

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of 3i Group in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,840 ($22.69) price objective on shares of 3i Group in a report on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 380 ($4.68) price objective on shares of 3i Group in a report on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of 3i Group in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,444 ($17.80) price target on shares of 3i Group in a report on Friday, March 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, 3i Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,288.80 ($15.89).

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

