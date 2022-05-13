3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Alphasimplex Group LLC

Alphasimplex Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 49.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,875 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,773 shares during the period. 3M makes up about 0.9% of Alphasimplex Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Alphasimplex Group LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,172,678,000 after acquiring an additional 832,796 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in 3M by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 131,139 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $23,004,000 after buying an additional 19,103 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its stake in 3M by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 1,385,405 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $243,028,000 after buying an additional 25,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 5,155 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMM stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $149.24. 100,663 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,866,559. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.23. 3M has a one year low of $139.74 and a one year high of $206.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.92.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.75 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 39.35%. 3M’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.02%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MMM. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on 3M from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. UBS Group cut their target price on 3M from $168.00 to $118.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays cut their target price on 3M from $155.00 to $146.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on 3M from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on 3M from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.73.

In related news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,551,288.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,361 shares in the company, valued at $13,211,681.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

