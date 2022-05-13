$4.50 EPS Expected for Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $4.50 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Veritiv’s earnings. Veritiv posted earnings per share of $1.87 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 140.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veritiv will report full year earnings of $18.40 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $15.25 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Veritiv.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $1.01. Veritiv had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 33.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VRTV. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Veritiv in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veritiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 5th.

NYSE VRTV traded up $3.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $143.47. The stock had a trading volume of 110,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,117. Veritiv has a 1 year low of $45.00 and a 1 year high of $158.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $134.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

In other Veritiv news, Director Stephen E. Macadam bought 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $126.53 per share, for a total transaction of $202,448.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Veritiv in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 889.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Veritiv by 1,106.1% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Veritiv by 1,390.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Veritiv during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, as well as facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The Packaging segment provides custom and standard packaging solutions.

