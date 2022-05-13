$4.71 Billion in Sales Expected for Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN – Get Rating) to report $4.71 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Tenneco’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.48 billion and the highest is $5.09 billion. Tenneco reported sales of $4.58 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tenneco will report full-year sales of $18.95 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.23 billion to $20.26 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $20.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.70 billion to $21.55 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Tenneco.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.78). The company had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. Tenneco had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 20.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TEN shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Tenneco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $8.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Tenneco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tenneco in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Tenneco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Tenneco from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

NYSE:TEN traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.66. 54,548 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,338,215. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.94, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.06. Tenneco has a 1 year low of $9.51 and a 1 year high of $22.75. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -19.71 and a beta of 1.96.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Research Inc. raised its holdings in Tenneco by 0.9% in the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 117,023 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Tenneco by 5.8% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 20,007 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tenneco by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,929 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Tenneco by 4.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,769 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Tenneco by 4.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,767 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the period. 65.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, and powertrain products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, motorsport, and aftermarket customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Motorparts, Performance Solutions, Clean Air, and Powertrain. The Motorparts segment offers shock and strut, steering and suspension, braking, sealing, emissions control, engine, and maintenance products under the Monroe, Champion, Öhlins, MOOG, Walker, Fel-Pro, Wagner, Ferodo, Rancho, Thrush, National, Sealed Power, and other brands.

