$4.79 Billion in Sales Expected for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) will announce $4.79 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for General Mills’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.73 billion to $4.94 billion. General Mills posted sales of $4.52 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that General Mills will report full-year sales of $18.89 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $18.83 billion to $19.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $19.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.91 billion to $19.30 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for General Mills.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. General Mills had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on GIS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.09.

In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 43,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $3,132,323.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,295,132.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 10,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total transaction of $748,603.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,878 shares in the company, valued at $2,324,369.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,633 shares of company stock valued at $5,768,339. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in General Mills during the first quarter valued at approximately $456,000. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its position in General Mills by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 47,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in General Mills during the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in General Mills by 43.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after buying an additional 8,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in General Mills by 15.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. 74.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GIS stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.74. The stock had a trading volume of 68,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,572,505. General Mills has a fifty-two week low of $56.67 and a fifty-two week high of $73.99. The firm has a market cap of $43.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.85.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

