$4.88 Billion in Sales Expected for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) will post $4.88 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Aflac’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.98 billion and the lowest is $4.74 billion. Aflac reported sales of $5.56 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Aflac will report full year sales of $19.74 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.04 billion to $20.07 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $19.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.25 billion to $19.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Aflac.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.11. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 18.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AFL. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Aflac from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Aflac in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Aflac from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.45.

In related news, Director Karole Lloyd purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.36 per share, with a total value of $59,360.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 38,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,290,583.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 22,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total value of $1,469,967.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,993 shares of company stock valued at $3,441,526 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its stake in Aflac by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 123.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Aflac by 120.2% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 66.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AFL traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,061,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,113,261. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Aflac has a twelve month low of $51.28 and a twelve month high of $67.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.27%.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

