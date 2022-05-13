4,424 Shares in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) Acquired by Confluence Wealth Services Inc.

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $923,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 57,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,072,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter valued at $151,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 16,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after buying an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 2,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 7,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

In other news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total value of $185,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,082 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,606.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher Levendos sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.79, for a total transaction of $2,120,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,258,920.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,702,255 in the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CCI shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $209.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $202.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.62.

NYSE CCI traded up $2.90 on Friday, hitting $174.95. 42,176 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,464,449. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12 month low of $157.16 and a 12 month high of $209.87. The company has a market cap of $75.76 billion, a PE ratio of 52.13 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $183.68 and a 200-day moving average of $183.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 175.00%.

Crown Castle International Profile (Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.